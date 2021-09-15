State to receive more than $28M for Native Hawaiian educational programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Sen. Brian Schatz announced the state will receive more than $28 million in federal funding for Native Hawaiian education efforts.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan that was passed in March and will be distributed among 35 organizations, such as the University of Hawaii, Friends of the Future and Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers.

Schatz said many organizations on the list have never received any federal funding before.

“This new federal funding will ensure that Native Hawaiian educational programs have the resources they need to support students in time for the upcoming school year,” said Schatz, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

He said these grants will be used for early childhood education, family engagement, Hawaiian language education, the creation of STEM pathways, curriculum and professional development.

