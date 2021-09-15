Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Search underway near Molokini Crater for missing snorkeler from California

Coast Guard File Image
Coast Guard File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer off Molokini Crater Tuesday.

Authorities said the swimmer is a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing by a snorkel charter boat based out of Lahaina Harbor. The call came in just after 11 a.m.

Coast Guard crews are working alongside county rescuers in locating the woman who is from California.

Officials say ocean conditions are “relatively calm seas with good visibility.”

Additional details were limited.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Still no sign of missing 6-year-old as army of volunteers joins intense search
FILE
In ‘devastating’ first for Hawaii, pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Hawaii restaurants are now required to ask diners for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID...
Long list of Oahu businesses, state facilities now require proof of vaccination or COVID test
FILE
Q&A: Here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test
FILE
Anonymous tip leads police to illegal ‘block party’ on BYU campus

Latest News

The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Still no sign of missing 6-year-old as army of volunteers joins intense search
FILE
Hawaii soldier who pleaded guilty to murdering wife is sentenced to 62 years
Still no sign of missing 6-year-old as army of volunteers joins intense search
Still no sign of missing 6-year-old as army of volunteers joins intense search
HNN File
Vaccine deadlines set for active duty, National Guard; more vaccine clinics planned on Oahu