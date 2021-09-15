Search underway near Molokini Crater for missing snorkeler from California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer off Molokini Crater Tuesday.

Authorities said the swimmer is a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing by a snorkel charter boat based out of Lahaina Harbor. The call came in just after 11 a.m.

Coast Guard crews are working alongside county rescuers in locating the woman who is from California.

Officials say ocean conditions are “relatively calm seas with good visibility.”

Additional details were limited.

