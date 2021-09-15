New rules in effect on Maui, limiting gatherings and implementing ‘vaccine pass’

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s new “Safer Outside” order goes into effect on Wednesday, setting limits on gatherings and requiring proof of vaccination at certain businesses.

The new rules will be in effect for 30 days.

Gatherings will be limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

And similar to the “Safe Access Oahu” program, Maui will require proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, bars and gyms. However, those who are not vaccinated can dine outdoors or order takeout.

Capacity is also capped at 50%.

County officials said they are targeting high risk businesses where clusters have been reported.

The rules, however, have drawn mixed reaction from the community, with some supporting the mayor’s decision, saying it will help protect to the community, while others saying it’s an overreach.

