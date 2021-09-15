Tributes
Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 671 with 11 additional fatalities; 493 new cases also reported

Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 fatalities and 493 new infections.

The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the virus to 671.

Meanwhile, the new infections pushed the total number of cases to 73,268.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,967 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Wednesday:

  • 314 were on Oahu
  • 89 on Hawaii Island
  • 62 on Maui
  • 19 on Kauai
  • 3 on Molokai

There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 65.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

