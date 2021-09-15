Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 671 with 11 additional fatalities; 493 new cases also reported

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 fatalities and 493 new infections.

The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the virus to 671.

Meanwhile, the new infections pushed the total number of cases to 73,268.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,967 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Wednesday:

314 were on Oahu

89 on Hawaii Island

62 on Maui

19 on Kauai

3 on Molokai

There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 65.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74.1% have received at least one dose.

