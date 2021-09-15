Tributes
Hawaii soldier who pleaded guilty to murdering wife is sentenced to 62 years

FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Schofield Barracks soldier who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife was sentenced by a military judge Tuesday to 62 years behind bars.

Sgt. Raul Hernandez-Perez, 24, of Florida, will also be dishonorably discharged.

In a surprise turn of events, Hernandez-Perez pleaded guilty in court on Monday morning as the murder trial was set to get underway. He had originally pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In January, military police found the body of his wife, 25-year-old Selena Roth, in a trash can on base.

The couple had filed for divorce in October.

This story will be updated.

