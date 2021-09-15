Tributes
Forecast: Light winds and spotty downpours on the way

Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers on the way
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers on the way
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough north of the state will weaken winds into the light to moderate range Wednesday. Sea breezes will develop which could trigger increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Moisture moving in from the southeast will produce more showers, primarily for windward Big Island areas Wednesday night. Trade winds will increase Thursday, with conditions expected to dry out through the day. Expect a trade wind weather pattern afterwards through the forecast period.

A series of long period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south facing shores near to slightly above the September average through Thursday, gradually lowering through the weekend. A small bump from a northwest swell expected this weekend. Another small but slightly larger northwest swell is possible Tuesday and Wednesday next week. East shore surf will remain well below normal through Wednesday.

