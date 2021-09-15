Forecast: Light winds and spotty downpours on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough north of the state will weaken winds into the light to moderate range Wednesday.

Sea breezes will develop which could trigger increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Moisture moving in from the southeast will produce more showers, primarily for windward Big Island areas Wednesday night.

Trade winds will increase Thursday, with conditions expected to dry out through the day. Expect a trade wind weather pattern afterwards through the forecast period.

A series of long-period south and southwest swells will keep surf along south-facing shores near to slightly above the September average through Thursday, gradually lowering through the weekend.

A small bump from a northwest swell expected this weekend.

Another small but slightly larger northwest swell is possible Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

East shore surf will remain well below normal through Wednesday.

