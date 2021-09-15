Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Search for missing 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo stretches into third day as loved ones remain hopeful
FILE
In ‘devastating’ first for Hawaii, pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
As the Safe Access Oahu program begins, the city's testing efforts see a major uptick.
Safe Access Oahu testing has some unvaccinated visitors wishing they’d gotten the shot
FILE
Anonymous tip leads police to illegal ‘block party’ on BYU campus
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

Colt Brennan
Colt Brennan Legacy Fund established to honor Hawaii football legend
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
Hawaii saw an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 671 with 11 additional fatalities; 493 new cases also reported
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased