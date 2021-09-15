Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Honolulu mayor clears way for Haiku Stair removal after years of community debate

(Image: Friends of Haiku Stairs)
(Image: Friends of Haiku Stairs)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The famed Haiku Stairs, also known as the ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ in Windward Oahu will soon be torn down.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved the removal of the stairs Tuesday afternoon. He said in a statement concerns over public safety and access management led to the decision to remove the stairs for good.

“We recognize the interest the stairs have to certain community groups, however issues such as trespassing, personal injuries, invasive species and overall safety of the public cannot be ignored. Fundamentally, it is inappropriate to have a high-use tourist attraction entering through this residential neighborhood, which lacks in the capacity to provide appropriate facilities or parking,” Mayor Blangiardi said.

He added that the landowner near the base of the stairs had no interest in providing public access.

Blangiardi’s decision comes after the city council voted unanimously on a resolution last week in favor of removing the site.

[Read a related report: Save them or tear them down? The city is close to finally deciding the fate of Haiku Stairs]

Earlier this year, $1 million in the city’s budget was allocated to dismantle the stairs. The city hasn’t yet provided a timeline for the removal of the stairs or when work will begin.

The trail has been off limits since 1987, but hikers and thrill seekers have continually ignored warning signs to access the scenic but dangerous area.

The stairs were built by the Navy during WWII to access a top-secret military radio station.

Supporters pushed the city to keep the trail open under managed access, but councilmembers said that was just not feasible.

Hawaii News Now is gathering reaction. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Still no sign of missing 6-year-old as army of volunteers joins intense search
FILE
In ‘devastating’ first for Hawaii, pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Hawaii restaurants are now required to ask diners for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID...
Long list of Oahu businesses, state facilities now require proof of vaccination or COVID test
FILE
Q&A: Here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test
FILE
Anonymous tip leads police to illegal ‘block party’ on BYU campus

Latest News

Raul Hernandez-Perez
Hawaii soldier who pleaded guilty to murdering wife is sentenced to 62 years
Mayor Mitch Roth/FILE
To keep them honest, Big Island wants to publish list of travelers who should be in quarantine
In anticipation of this season, the University of Hawaii fast-tracked renovations of the Ching...
As ‘Bows approach another home game, governor defends decision to ban spectators
The search continues for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, who was last seen Sunday night.
Still no sign of missing 6-year-old as army of volunteers joins intense search