Woman critically injured in moped crash in Downtown Honolulu

A woman was critically injured in a moped crash on Punchbowl Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman in her 50s was critically injured in a moped crash in Downtown Honolulu Tuesday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 7:40 a.m.

EMS said a moped struck a car in the area near 1260 Punchbowl St.

Paramedics treated and transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police shut down Punchbowl Street, between Vineyard Boulevard and Beretania Street, for several hours. But the road has since been reopened.

This story may be updated.

