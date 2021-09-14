Tours to USS Arizona Memorial on hold as repairs to shoreside dock continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re wanting to see the USS Arizona Memorial up close, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Boat rides to the memorial are still suspended. Operations were stopped at the beginning of the month when crews noticed a safety issue with one of the shoreside docks at the visitor center.

Crews are working to find a solution to the safety hazards, and boat tours will resume when the National Park Service and Navy personnel determine it’s safe.

Meanwhile, all other sites at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center remain open.

As officials work to repair the attraction, federal money is going to improve military shipyards in Hawaii and Washington.

The Navy recently awarded a $500 million contract to improvement projects for structural and waterfront areas at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and the Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

The five-year contract ensures the shipyards are able to maintain and repair navy ships and return them on time to the fleet.

