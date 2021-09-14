Pre-sale tickets available for Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ upcoming Honolulu show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is coming to Oahu.

Famous for his aloha shirts, Iglesias will perform one night only on Jan. 8, 2021 as a part of his “Beyond the Fluffy Tour.”

Iglesias has held several performances in the islands in recent years, including a show at the Hawaii Theatre.

Pre-sale tickets are available with the promo code COMEDY. For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.