Pre-sale tickets available for Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ upcoming Honolulu show
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is coming to Oahu.
Famous for his aloha shirts, Iglesias will perform one night only on Jan. 8, 2021 as a part of his “Beyond the Fluffy Tour.”
Iglesias has held several performances in the islands in recent years, including a show at the Hawaii Theatre.
Pre-sale tickets are available with the promo code COMEDY. For tickets, click here.
