In Portland, Patsy T. Mink honored in vibrant new mural by Hawaii-born artist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved leader that helped pave the way for Asian-Americans in Hawaii and across the nation is now celebrated in a new mural in Oregon.

Hawaii-born artist Anisa Asakawa was one of four artists selected by an area non-profit to create artwork of leaders from diverse backgrounds. Her art is among the new pieces at the mixed-use Goat Blocks housing complex in Portland.

The colorful mural features the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink in a lei alongside vibrant flora of Hawaii.

Asakawa said she chose to highlight Mink for her legacy in light of violent attacks against Asian-Americans across the mainland.

“In grappling with the effects of racism during the Black Lives Matter protests and the Asian hate crimes in the U.S., it was important for me to feature an Asian-American woman to spread love, solidarity and a sense of belonging,” Asakawa said.

“Patsy Mink accomplished so much towards social justice at the national level during a time where she faced constant discrimination; her legacy transcends the test of time,” Asakawa added.

Asakawa also hopes her art not only inspires others, but serves as a thank you to Mink and all that she stood for.

“As an artist, I see my work as a vehicle to spread awareness, joy and love. I am so grateful to have painted a mural of her as a way to thank her for all of the work she had done and to bring awareness to the community of who she was and what she did to make the future better for all of us,” she said.

