No, there are no plans to limit access to grocery stores for the unvaccinated

Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi took to social media Tuesday to correct false claims that grocery stores on Oahu will start limiting access for the unvaccinated.

“There have been rumors circulating about limiting access to grocery stores for the unvaccinated,” Blangiardi said, in a post on Twitter.

“I want to clear the record that there are no plans to deny anyone access to grocery stores. These posts on social media are simply not true.”

The mayor added that official announcements will always come from official channels.

The grocery store claim comes amid efforts from anti-vaccine groups to drum up opposition to the city’s Safe Access Oahu program, which requires customers to restaurants, gyms and indoor attractions to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The majority of Hawaii residents are vaccinated ― and vaccination rates are ticking up.

As of Tuesday, 65.6% of Hawaii’s population was fully vaccinated. Among those 12 and up, 76.8% are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there are roughly 162,000 people eligible for the shot who remain unvaccinated.

This story will be updated.

