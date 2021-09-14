Tributes
As mass testing continues, more than 100 inmates at OCCC test positive for COVID

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mass testing effort at Oahu Community Correctional Center has identified 110 positive cases among inmates.

The figure is out of 522 inmate tests conducted.

The state Public Safety Department said pandemic protocols are in place to limit inmate movement.

Class action suit over state’s handling of COVID in prisons results in new panel to oversee health concerns

Meanwhile, the state said there were also seven inmate cases identified at Hawaii Community Correctional Center and one staff case at the Women’s Community Correctional Ceneter.

