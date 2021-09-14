Tributes
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captures fifth WSL World Championship

Carissa Moore’s historic year continues.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carissa Moore’s historic year continues.

The Honolulu native captured her fifth World Surf League World Championship Tuesday in the Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, California.

Moore rallied back to take home her fifth title against Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb — who surfs for home country Brazil — on the shores of lower Trestles.

The WSL debuted a new finals format with Moore coming into the championship as the top seed and received an automatic spot into the best of three final, where she met Weston-Webb who came into the tourney as the number two seed.

Weston-Webb would take the first heat, but Moore would rally back to take the next and force an intense third heat where Moore would snag the World title.

The fifth title adds to an impressive year of surfing for Moore, who is fresh off of her gold medal performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — where the sport made its Olympic debut.

Carissa now sits with the third most titles in WSL history. This is also the Punahou graduate’s first time winning the title back-to-back.

