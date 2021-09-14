Tributes
Hawaii reports 423 new COVID cases; no additional deaths

File photo of coronavirus testing.
File photo of coronavirus testing.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 423, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 72,775.

There were also no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 660.

In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 71 deaths.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, there were 360 COVID patients hospitalized — 84% unvaccinated — on Tuesday, which is down from 396 the day before.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 8,887 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Tuesday:

  • 338 were on Oahu
  • 41 on Hawaii Island
  • 23 on Maui
  • 14 on Kauai
  • 5 on Molokai

There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 65.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 74 have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

