Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty downpours on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance northeast of the islands will drift slowly west-southwest through the week, weakening the trade winds from Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. Localized sea breezes may develop over sheltered western slopes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Instability associated with the upper low could lead to localized heavy rain at times. Drier weather should return from Friday onward as the trade winds strengthen across the region.

A series of long period south and southwest swells will keep surf near the September average through Thursday, before dropping to slightly below normal levels Friday through the weekend. Small surf will prevail on north facing shores through most of the week, with a small bump from a northwest swell possible this weekend. East shore surf will remain well below normal through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.