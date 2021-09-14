Tributes
Colt Brennan Legacy Fund established to honor Hawaii football legend

Colt Brennan
Colt Brennan(University of Hawaii Athletics)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Colt Brennan’s family has established a new way to honor the late UH quarterback by supporting causes he was passionate about.

The Colt Brennan Legacy Fund will support UH athletics, youth sports and groups that help people with mental health and addiction.

Brennan was 37 when he died in May of an overdose in California.

“We want to be as positive as possible and learn from this situation and be able to hopefully prevent it from happening down the road with some other families and individuals,” said his father, Terry.

Brennan’s family is also selling shirts to raise money.

They’re $30 and all proceeds go towards the fund,

For more details, click here.

