Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Anonymous tip leads police to illegal ‘block party’ on BYU campus

FILE
FILE
By Allyson Blair
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An anonymous tip led Honolulu police to a party with hundreds of people in Laie over the weekend.

It happened Friday night on the campus of BYU Hawaii, violating the city’s gathering restrictions.

And it appears school officials gave the event the go-ahead.

The “block party” was promoted on the official BYU Hawaii Searider Activities Instagram page and the university’s website.

HPD sources confirm a noise complaint prompted the anonymous call to police Friday.

When officers arrived just before midnight, they found close to 300 students in front of two separate DJ tents outside the school’s gym.

A city spokesperson confirmed no permit had been issued for the block party and that it was in violation of Honolulu’s gathering restrictions.

Kumu Hewett, the kupuna advisor for the Hawaii Kapu Quarantine Breakers, said he was disappointed to hear about the gathering. The watchdog group advocates for compliance of the state’s COVID rules.

“For a school to have a celebration. That tells me you’re not connected to the people here,” Hewett said. “We don’t want everyone to no enjoy, but now is not the right time.

“You guys are not paying attention to the COVID numbers and that people are dying because it hasn’t touched you personally.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to officials at BYU twice Monday asking for its side of the story. So far, no one has responded to those requests.

HNN also asked HPD if any citations were issued for violating the city’s gathering mandates.

A spokesperson said the event organizer was advised of the emergency restrictions, and officers will be following up with school officials this week. No citations were issued.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
7 new COVID deaths added, 735 infections statewide
Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man...
In 1986, Gregory Yamada, 21, was found dead. The case remains cold 35 years later
FILE
Q&A: Here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test
Duke's Waikiki / June 10
Restaurateurs: Safe Access Oahu mandates a hassle, but they’re better than a shutdown
Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero said about 30 people got their first dose of the...
With new COVID mandates on the way, more line up to get vaccinated

Latest News

Gerry and Christel Houser owned and operated Glow Putt at Windward Mall for 17 years. They...
After nearly 2 decades, Glow Putt founders play their final round before retirement
FILE
In ‘devastating’ first for Hawaii, doctors confirm COVID death of pregnant woman
Donald Moriarty, owner of the Doner Shack, is a critic of the state and city COVID mandates.
Most businesses comply with Oahu’s new COVID rules, but enforcing them could prove tricky
Chelsea Davis, Maui.
Vaccine proof, or negative test rules begin for state contractors and visitors at many state facilities