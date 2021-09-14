Anonymous tip leads police to illegal ‘block party’ on BYU campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An anonymous tip led Honolulu police to a party with hundreds of people in Laie over the weekend.

It happened Friday night on the campus of BYU Hawaii, violating the city’s gathering restrictions.

And it appears school officials gave the event the go-ahead.

The “block party” was promoted on the official BYU Hawaii Searider Activities Instagram page and the university’s website.

HPD sources confirm a noise complaint prompted the anonymous call to police Friday.

When officers arrived just before midnight, they found close to 300 students in front of two separate DJ tents outside the school’s gym.

A city spokesperson confirmed no permit had been issued for the block party and that it was in violation of Honolulu’s gathering restrictions.

Kumu Hewett, the kupuna advisor for the Hawaii Kapu Quarantine Breakers, said he was disappointed to hear about the gathering. The watchdog group advocates for compliance of the state’s COVID rules.

“For a school to have a celebration. That tells me you’re not connected to the people here,” Hewett said. “We don’t want everyone to no enjoy, but now is not the right time.

“You guys are not paying attention to the COVID numbers and that people are dying because it hasn’t touched you personally.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to officials at BYU twice Monday asking for its side of the story. So far, no one has responded to those requests.

HNN also asked HPD if any citations were issued for violating the city’s gathering mandates.

A spokesperson said the event organizer was advised of the emergency restrictions, and officers will be following up with school officials this week. No citations were issued.

