Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:06 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
7 new COVID deaths added, 735 infections statewide
Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero said about 30 people got their first dose of the...
With new COVID mandates on the way, more line up to get vaccinated
Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man...
In 1986, Gregory Yamada, 21, was found dead. The case remains cold 35 years later
Duke's Waikiki / June 10
Restaurateurs: Safe Access Oahu mandates a hassle, but they’re better than a shutdown
FILE
Q&A: Here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test

Latest News

File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu businesses, state facilities now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Oahu businesses, state facilities now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test