State sees 461 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 65.5%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 461 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections since the pandemic began 72,352.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 660.

In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 71 deaths. This comes a day after seven deaths were reported across the islands.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 9,051 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Monday:

311 were on Oahu

82 on Hawaii Island

32 on Maui

27 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 65.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 73.8% have received at least one dose.

