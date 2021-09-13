Tributes
State sees 461 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 65.5%

Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 461 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections since the pandemic began 72,352.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 660.

In this month alone, Hawaii has recorded 71 deaths. This comes a day after seven deaths were reported across the islands.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 9,051 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Monday:

  • 311 were on Oahu
  • 82 on Hawaii Island
  • 32 on Maui
  • 27 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 65.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 73.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

