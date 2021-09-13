From pilots to cab drivers, thousands of airport workers impacted by Ige’svaccine-or-test order

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, state contractors, vendors or permit holders will have to show proof of vaccination or provide weekly negative tests.

The state Department of Transportation says the mandate applies to just about every airport worker — from pilots and restaurant workers to curbside workers who provide luggage, taxi, and rideshare services.

The Cab company already requires drivers to be vaccinated and supports the state’s initiative.

“I think it’s a good idea and I think everybody, all businesses should kind of cooperate with the state and the city,” said Howard Higa, president of The Cab.

“And they should get their employees or drivers, whoever they are, vaccinated, because I believe that that’s how we’re going to cure this pandemic.”

Charley’s Taxi, meanwhile, is against the mandate.

“We feel like a proof of previous infection and the antibodies that go with that should be equivalent to a vaccine,” Tom Nauwelaerts, spokesperson for Charley’s Taxi.

Darci Evans, president of Charley’s Taxi, also believes the vaccine mandate isn’t fair.

“The vaccinated can get and spread the virus and they don’t have to be tested to gain entry into any of these sites,” said “If it were just for ‘public safety,’ everyone would have to be tested equally.”

Both Charley’s and The Cab require passengers to wear a mask while riding.

