Oahu businesses, state facilities now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:56 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result to visit most Oahu businesses and state facilities.

As part of the city’s Safe Access Oahu program, businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues will be asking for them.

You can either have your actual vaccine card with you, a photo of it, or through the state’s SMART Health Card and Safe Travels program.

You can also have a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours. For restaurants, you can always order take-out if you can’t prove you have been vaccinated.

Employees will also have to prove they have been vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says this is an alternative they’ll take rather than shutting down.

Gyms said they except some people will pause or quit their memberships, while some might come back because they feel safer.

[READ MORE: Q&A: Come Monday, here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test]

Meanwhile, Hawaii will begin its vaccine mandate for most state facilities. The mandate requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from all state contractors and anyone visiting a state property.

The order includes all public schools, libraries and the state Capitol building.

There are some exceptions from people visiting these properties. Anyone under 12 is exempt because they can’t get vaccinated, as well as people making deliveries, or those who will be on a state property for less than 10 minutes.

Public school students and some facilities — correctional centers, courts, beach parks or other outdoor recreational areas — are exempt.

The state Department of Transportation said this includes everyone from pilots and flight attendants, gate workers, gift shop employees, anyone at airport restaurants and bars. It also means contractors, vendors or permit holders — like Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers — are subject to the mandate.

It even affects curbside and luggage services. But not if you’re just dropping off or picking up, or anyone who will be at the airport for less than 10 minutes.

Airport passengers are also exempt.

There are still questions on staffing and enforcement, but the public is urged to allow some extra time when going to any state facility as there may be some confusion in the first few days of the mandate.

