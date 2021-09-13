Moderate trade winds, with an increase in showers by midweek

Moderate trade winds will continue for the next few days, with a brief decrease in windward and mauka showers for Monday. Showers will start to increase Monday night and Tuesday as a surface trough approaches from the northeast. Winds will also back off a bit as the trough nears.

The trough and an upper level will be close to or over the islands starting Tuesday night, and will bring the chance for heavier showers into Wednesday night. Winds will also decrease to the point where there could be afternoon sea breezes for leeward areas, so pockets of heavy rain will be possible there Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The trough and upper low should be departing to the west by Thursday afternoon, but there could be some lingering moisture and instability near Kauai. By Friday and Saturday, we’re expecting drier and breezier trade wind conditions to return.

In surf, a south swell will continue to decline slowly Monday, with an inconsistent southwest swell expected to arrive sometime Monday night and last through Wednesday. North-facing shores will continue to see little to no waves for much of the week, but a small bump will be possible this coming weekend. East shore surf will be small with the lighter trade winds, with the smallest surf Tuesday and Wednesday. A rough and choppy swell will return Thursday into Friday as the trades rebuild.

