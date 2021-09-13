Tributes
Hawaii’s Tagovailoa and the Dolphins down Patriots in 2021 NFL season opener

Former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 NFL season...
Former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 NFL season with a win against the division-rival New England Patriots in Foxborough.(Miami Dolphins)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 NFL season with a win against the division-rival New England Patriots in Foxborough.

This is the Fins’ second straight win over their AFC East foes, holding on to win it 17-16.

Tagovailoa finished the game completing 16 of his 27 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and one interception, while also taking one score in himself to start the game.

“To an extent we didn’t take advantage of a lot of the opportunities that the defense gave us with a lot of the turnovers.” Tagovailoa told reporters following the win. “I thought overall there’s a lot of things we need to clean up offensively, you know I think the defense gave us a lot of opportunities and we just gotta make use of those.”

Miami also spoiling the debut of Tua’s former Alabama teammate Mac Jones, who became the first rookie quarterback to start for the Pats in game one since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Up next, The Fins return to South Florida to host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

