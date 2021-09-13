As trial was set to begin, Hawaii soldier changes plea in wife’s murder to guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Schofield Barracks soldier accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body in a trash can has changed his plea to guilty.

Raul Hernandez-Perez pleaded guilty in court on Monday morning, as the murder trial was set to get underway. He had originally pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In January, military police found the body of his wife, 25-year-old Selena Roth, in a trash can on base.

The couple had filed for divorce in October.

