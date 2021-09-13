Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers expected to linger through the week

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will hold through Monday.

A disturbance northeast of the islands will drift slowly west through the week weakening the trade winds from Tuesday through early Thursday morning.

Localized sea breezes will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday along the western slopes of each island.

Instability associated with the upper low will keep periods of showers in the weather forecast for all islands through Thursday.

Drying trends return from Friday onward as trade winds strengthen across the region.

A southwest swell originating from the Tasman Sea will arrive late Monday and hold through Wednesday, leading to inconsistent surf near seasonal levels for September.

Small surf will prevail on north facing shores, with a small bump possible next weekend.

East shore surf will remain well below normal through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

