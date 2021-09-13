Driver flees the scene after hitting 21-year-old pedestrian in Kalihi
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a driver responsible for sending a 21-year-old woman to the hospital following a pedestrian accident Sunday evening.
Around 7:45 p.m., police said a dark colored vehicle was heading south on Kalihi Street when the driver turned left onto Dillingham Boulevard to head east.
That’s when the woman, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, was struck. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police don’t suspect speed was a factor. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips should call police.
