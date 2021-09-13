Authorities searching in Waimanalo for missing 6-year-old girl

WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Monday are searching in Waimanalo for a missing girl.

According to a CrimeStoppers release, 6-year-old Isabella Kalua was last seen asleep in her room at her Puha Street home around 9 p.m. Sunday.

She is described as Caucasian, about 3′3″ and 46 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides with pink bottoms.

Anyone who may have seen her or has further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.