Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
7 new COVID deaths added, 735 infections statewide
Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man...
In 1986, Gregory Yamada, 21, was found dead. The case remains cold 35 years later
Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero said about 30 people got their first dose of the...
With new COVID mandates on the way, more line up to get vaccinated
Duke's Waikiki / June 10
Restaurateurs: Safe Access Oahu mandates a hassle, but they’re better than a shutdown
FILE
Q&A: Here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
Hawaii restaurants are now required to ask diners for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID...
Long list of Oahu businesses, state facilities now require proof of vaccination or COVID test
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat...
Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks