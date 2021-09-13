Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known.
Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:56 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said.

Two adults and three children were killed, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The three Akron students who died attended different city schools -- one at an elementary building, another at a middle school and the third in high school, district spokesperson Mark Williamson confirmed in an email.

Another child who was taken to the burn unit of a children’s hospital is a student at a different elementary school, he said.

According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
7 new COVID deaths added, 735 infections statewide
Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero said about 30 people got their first dose of the...
With new COVID mandates on the way, more line up to get vaccinated
Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man...
In 1986, Gregory Yamada, 21, was found dead. The case remains cold 35 years later
Duke's Waikiki / June 10
Restaurateurs: Safe Access Oahu mandates a hassle, but they’re better than a shutdown
Honolulu EMS / File Image
6 people injured, one in critical condition, following overnight crash in Waianae

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthens, threatening Gulf Coast
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump