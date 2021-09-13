Tributes
In 1986, Gregory Yamada, 21, was found dead. The case remains cold 35 years later

Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man...
Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man on the right used Yamada's ATM card in Waianae. The case has been cold for 35 years.(Honolulu police)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is renewing their call for tips in a 1986 cold case.

It’s been more than 35 years since 21-year-old Gregory M. Yamada was found dead on what was once “Canehaul Road” beneath the H-1 Freeway and Waikele Overpass.

He was found on Sept. 8, 1986. Police investigators at the time determined Yamada was beaten and thrown over the side of the freeway.

Hours later around 6 p.m. that same day, an unidentified man was seen on surveillance camera using Yamada’s ATM card at the Waianae branch of Honolulu Federal Savings and Loan.

Police recently published the images hoping it will lead to breakthrough tips in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at (808) 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip online. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

Honfed branch in Waianae, circa 1986.(HPD)
Honfed branch in Waianae, circa 1986.(HPD)

