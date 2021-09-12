With new COVID mandates on the way, some make the leap to get vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In advance of widening vaccine or test mandates on indoor businesses going into effect, some Hawaii residents are choosing to get vaccinated to work.

Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero hosted a COVID vaccine and testing clinic at Farrington High School on Saturday.

She said about 30 people got their first dose and there were even more people the day before.

“I also want to note that yesterday on Farrington campus, we had 200 people choose to get vaccinated too,” said Cordero.

The councilwoman adds that over a hundred people came out to get tested.

“There were lines before we even opened so we had a good number,” said Dr. Hazel Abinsay.

Criselda Dela Cruz of Honolulu and Luis Timtimin of Kalihi said they got their first COVID shot for work.

“I don’t really feel like getting vaccinated today, but since I work at the restaurant, it’s like mandatory for us employees to get the vaccine,” said Dela Cruz. “So it’s like I’m forcing myself to do it.”

“Because I wanted to get my CDL I guess and the personnel requires it,” said Timtimin.

Dela Cruz and Timtimin said they weren’t planning on getting the vaccine at all if additional restrictions weren’t put into place.

“I don’t feel comfortable because I’ve been here for so long and then I never did get [the] flu shot,” said Dela Cruz.

“I’m just scared of needles, that’s it,” said TimTimin.

Cordero believes the vaccine mandate is what’s driving people to get vaccinated.

“There are more opportunities to either show their card and enter a business or continuing their business as usual,” said Cordero. “So, we do see the increase in vaccinations because of that.”

“This is Kalihi, this is a working-class community,” said State Rep. Sonny Ganaden.

“With the new county and state rules, there’s a lot of folks that work in the service industry, that work in transportation, so it’s really important that they get their shots, and they get tested, so that they can keep their jobs.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.