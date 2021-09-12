Tributes
WATCH: In somber ceremonies, Hawaii and the nation mark 20 years since 9/11 terror attacks

Remember 9/11, 20 years later
Remember 9/11, 20 years later(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People are gathering for somber ceremonies Saturday or stealing personal moments of reflection as the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Watch HNN’s digital special marking 20 years since 9/11:

Twenty years ago, life in America changed forever.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 when hijacked planes slammed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Among those lost, nine were people with Hawaii ties.

Hawaii Remembers 9/11:

