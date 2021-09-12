UH women’s volleyball falls to USC in four sets to close out two-match series

Tributes
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a four set loss to USC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a four set loss to USC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

After beating the Trojans in four sets on Friday, SC flipped the script and took care of business in the “hana hou” match on Saturday.

The match was tied at one set a piece with Hawaii ahead 20-11 in the third set, but lost it after USC’s 14-2 run to end the set.

The Trojans would come marching to also take the fourth set and the final match between UH and SC.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle finished Saturday with a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs.

The Wahine take a break next week to host a green/white alumnae game before hitting the road to open Big West Conference play at UC Riverside — first serve set for 4:00 p.m. HST.

