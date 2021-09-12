Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball takes first match against USC in four sets

'Bows beat USC in four sets
'Bows beat USC in four sets(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team got back on track Friday night, taking out USC in their first of two matches this weekend.

Hawaii breaks a three-game losing streak with a 25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Trojans at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows easily took set one 25-17, but in a complete reversal USC handled set two 25-11.

After a close third set going the way of the Wahine, the fourth set went back and forth, but UH would go on a 7-0 to close out the set and the match.

Freshman Annika de Goede led UH with a team-high 11 kills in her first start of her career, while setter Mylana Byrd finished with a double-double with a game-high 39 assists and 11 digs.

The Wahine and the Trojans finish their two-match series on Saturday night at the Stan — first serve set for 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.

