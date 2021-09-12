Tributes
Commemorating 9/11 through public service, volunteers work to improve road safety

Volunteers replace road delineators.
Volunteers replace road delineators.(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To commemorate 9/11, community members in Honolulu volunteered their time to replace damaged road delineator poles Saturday morning.

Members of the Hawaii chapter of the American Public Works Association worked along the bike lane on South Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and Pohukaina Street to replace the poles to improve safety in the area.

But more importantly, the group said they chose to complete the project on Saturday to commemorate the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks though public service.

The members said they also hoped to bring attention to the importance of volunteering.

The city said the members worked in coordination with Honolulu’s community volunteer program Malama O Ka Aina, which is run by the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Division of Road Maintenance.

