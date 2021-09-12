‘Bows football falls to Oregon State on the road, 45-27

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a strong second half push from the Rainbow Warriors football team, Oregon State would get the better of the ‘Bows handing UH their second loss of the season.

The Beavs started the game with the ball on their own 35, making quick work of the UH defense with a 10-play, 65-yard opening drive capped off with a wildcat QB draw in the redzone.

Hawaii’s first offensive drive stalled with the Beavers capitalizing with a 66-yard TD run by BJ Baylor.

Chevan Cordeiro and company still not able to find their rhythm while Oregon State kept piling on the points — Hawaii down 21-to-nothing after one quarter of play.

The offense finally finds pay dirt in the second quarter, Cordeiro finds Calvin Turner to cut the deficit down to 21-to-7.

The Defense also making some key stops to only allow a field goal for the rest of the half with the offense back on the field to try and get back on the board, but end the half 24-to-27.

The second half would start in disaster for Hawaii, Cordeiro’s pass up the middle intercepted, resulting in an Oregon State TD less than a minute into the quarter.

Despite the early pick, the ‘Bows offense started to click courtesy of a Calvin Turner goaline touchdown and Nick Mardner’s 10 yard TD pass to cut the lead to just 10, Hawaii trying to mount a comeback.

Starting the fourth, the Beavs find the endzone again, but Hawaii would respond wiht another rushing score from Turner.

Oregon State would put the game out of reach after a goal line TD from Baylor to extend the lead and ultimately end the game.

Final Score 45-to-27.

Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro finished the game with the game completing 23 of his 48 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next up, the ‘Bows return home to open Mountain West play against the reigning conference champion San Jose State Spartans — kick off is set for 5:30 p.m. HST.

