6 people injured, one in critical condition, following overnight crash in Waianae

Honolulu EMS / File Image
Honolulu EMS / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:42 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several people were injured in a crash overnight in West Oahu.

A total of six people were listed as receiving medical care. Majority were teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 18, with one man being in his 30s, according to Honolulu EMS. At least one person was listed in critical condition, the others were reported to be in serious.

Honolulu police said it happened just before 4 a.m. when a vehicle, traveling toward Makaha, veered right on a turn onto Orange Street in Waianae.

In that vehicle were six occupants. Police say they were ejected as the vehicle struck a concrete curb, continued through an open lot and a fenced property, hitting trees before coming to rest over a concrete wall of an adjacent property.

One of the six occupants left the scene before HPD arrived. That individual later called 911 and was taken in an ambulance from his home to a hospital. The others were taken from the scene in multiple ambulance units.

Additional details were limited, but police said speed was a factor. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were also factors.

