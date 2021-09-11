World Surf League’s first-ever Rip Curl Finals called off Friday, officials look towards weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World Surf League announced on Friday that the first-ever Rip Curl Finals will be off for the second straight day due to unfavorable wave conditions.

“We’re looking forward at the forecast and it looks like we’ll still have really good surf,” Jessi Miley-Dyer, SVP of Tours and Head of Competition said in a statement. “Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are looking super promising.”

As the south southwest swell starts to build up on the shores of Lower Trestles in California, the next call is set for Saturday morning.

The final event of the WSL Championship is set to implement a new format to crown the best surfers, as the top-ranked male and female surfers — including Hawaii’s own four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore — will compete with the other top five surfers to see who will finish the tour on top.

To watch the 2021 Rip Curl WSL Finals, head to WorldSurfLeague.com.

