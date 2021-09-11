Remembering 9/11: On Sept. 11, 2001, she overslept. And it saved her life.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman living in New York City had a meeting scheduled at the World Trade Center the morning of the 9/11 attacks.

But Jennifer Ablan never made it.

“I overslept. Something that I don’t normally do, but I did and it saved my life,” Ablan said, in 2001.

HNN caught up with her Friday ― ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

She said she believes that a higher power was watching out for her two decades ago.

“I think God was watching me that morning,” Ablan said, as she looked back on that dark day in America’s history.

Ablan said she still remembers the smoke that filled Manhattan after the twin towers came down.

“I went outside to see what was happening. It was pandemonium. People were screaming, people were in disbelief,” she said.

“I think two hours after the buildings collapsed, you could actually see smoke coming throughout Manhattan and into the Upper West Side, where I was living at the time.”

Ablan said New York City is resilient, but 9/11 will always be painful.

“This week is very ... it’s always a tough week, but I think 20 years later it’s still very fresh in many minds and it’s just tough for the families, it’s tough for the firemen and all the police officers,” she said.

Ablan, who is originally from Oahu, is now the U.S. deputy managing editor for the “Financial Times.”

“I’m more grateful for my family and my friends and I think more than ever I just counted my blessings,” she said. “I think I’ve become stronger, better and more aware of my surroundings.”

