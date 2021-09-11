Tributes
Kona man receives maximum sentence of 5 years in prison for multiple DUIs

James Santiago
James Santiago(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona man was sentenced to serve five years in prison for driving under the influence in multiple incidents.

Officials said 64-year-old James Santiago received the maximum sentence for the crime.

Prosecutors said Santiago was arrested in January for speeding along Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

He was stopped by police and registered at more than three times the legal limit for alcohol after taking a breathalyzer test.

Santiago had previously been convicted for driving under the influence at least twice in the past 10 years.

