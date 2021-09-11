Hawaii reports 12 additional COVID deaths, 836 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Saturday reported 12 additional COVID fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus to 653.

836 new infections were also reported by the state Health Department.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 71,156.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 10,218 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Saturday:

606 were on Oahu

106 on Hawaii Island

80 on Maui

32 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 64.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 73.1% have received at least one dose.

