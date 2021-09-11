Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter trade winds to start the weekend

Radar shows spotty showers around the state Saturday morning.
Radar shows spotty showers around the state Saturday morning.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will be light to moderate today as a high pressure ridge weakens to the north, but will strengthen again Sunday as the ridge restrengthens. There’s also an upper level disturbance about 900 miles to the northeast, which will slowly drift westward over the next several days. This will enhance incoming showers through the upcoming week, mainly for windward and mauka areas.

In surf, south shores will get some waves from an overlapping series of small, long-period south-southeast swells, with a slightly larger swell possible Monday. Some west shores with a southern exposure will get some of this swell energy. East shores will continue to get choppy surf generated by the trade winds, while north shores will be pretty flat until a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 747 new COVID infections, 8 more deaths
Cell phone
Hawaii launches app that allows residents to upload proof of vaccine status
FILE
Q&A: Come Monday, here’s where you’ll need to show your vaccine card or COVID test
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
Oahu businesses, state facilities prepare to start checking vaccine cards and COVID tests
Crew members of a Hawaiian Airlines flight that ferried evacuees from Afghanistan.
Hawaiian Airlines crews return home after ferrying Afghan refugees across the US

Latest News

Lovely sunset in store for us this weekend
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Hawaii - Jen Robbins
Forecast: Slower winds with more showers to start the weekend
Forecast: Passing showers this weekend with light to moderate trade winds
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, September 10, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, September 10, 2021
Tracking slightly slower winds
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins