Forecast: Lighter trade winds to start the weekend

Trade winds will be light to moderate today as a high pressure ridge weakens to the north, but will strengthen again Sunday as the ridge restrengthens. There’s also an upper level disturbance about 900 miles to the northeast, which will slowly drift westward over the next several days. This will enhance incoming showers through the upcoming week, mainly for windward and mauka areas.

In surf, south shores will get some waves from an overlapping series of small, long-period south-southeast swells, with a slightly larger swell possible Monday. Some west shores with a southern exposure will get some of this swell energy. East shores will continue to get choppy surf generated by the trade winds, while north shores will be pretty flat until a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives Sunday.

