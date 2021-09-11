Tributes
Electronic sign board sparks fire at strip mall on Kapiolani Boulevard

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:35 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire at a strip mall on Kapiolani Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire started at around 9 a.m.

Firefighters responding to the scene said smoke was emanating near the roof on the back side of the single-story building.

HFD used aerial and ground ladders to access the roof and also used thermal imaging cameras.

Following further investigation, firefighters said the blaze was coming from an electronic sign board on one of the businesses.

Fire personnel removed the sign and roofing materials to search for and extinguish any hidden fire and hot spots.

The fire was under control and fully extinguished by 9:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cost of damages is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

