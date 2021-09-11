Bracing for an overflow in patients, West Oahu hospital sets up tent outside facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID continues to put a strain on the state’s healthcare system, Queen’s West Oahu has set up a tent outside of its facility to prepare for a potential overflow in patients.

Officials said the tent can hold up to six patients that are ready to be transported to either a higher level of care or to the Queen’s Punchbowl location.

“We’re getting prepared in case the numbers continue to rise up, including the numbers that were reported today,” said Dr. Ron Kuroda, medical director at Queen’s West Oahu.

“Our staff is working really hard to take care of everyone who comes in. We’re giving all of our effort for each person that needs our help, and we’re ready for what’s going to come.”

As of Friday, Queen’s said there was only one COVID bed and one ICU bed available at its West Oahu facility.

However, officials said they are expecting 15 to 17 discharges from its hospital, which will help with capacity concerns.

