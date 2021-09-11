‘Bows football faces Oregon State in final non-conference game ahead of Mountain West play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off of a historic win on campus the Rainbow Warriors football team is looking to ride the momentum they gained against Portland state as they face off with Oregon State.

Last week’s home opener was a tale of two half’s, high scoring offense coupled with a stingy defense allowed UH to take a four score lead at the break, but a second half filled with defensive miscues allowed PSU to cut the deficit down to 49-to-35 at the end of the game.

Now looking towards this week, head coach Todd Graham and staff want to put together what he calls a “complete game” against the Beavs.

“We did a great job in the first half, got sloppy in the second half, so we need to put together four quarters of disciplined football, that’s how we keep that from happening.” Coach Graham told reporters.

This will be Hawaii’s second Pac-12 opponent of the season, after falling to UCLA in their season opener.

For players like Isaiah Tufaga and Calvin Turner Jr. it will serve as redemption for their poor outing in Pasadena.

“For sure, this is a perfect opportunity to showcase our talents and especially against a Pac-12, power five team like Oregon State.” Tufaga said.

“We had a good game against Portland State offensively, we just want to keep that momentum and keep rolling into this Oregon State game and if we can get a win here then were definitely going to be rolling going into conference play and things like that.” Turner said. “Its definitely a redemption game for UCLA because it didn’t go as planned.”

This match up also serves as Hawaii’s last test before the start of the Mountain West Schedule, which starts with a home game against reigning conference champs San Jose State.

“Last non conference game, I think its important just to go out there and dominate and get ready for the conference games.” corner back Cortez Davis said.

Kick off from Corvallis is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Fox Sports 1.

