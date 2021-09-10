Visitors to most state facilities will have to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors to most state facilities will have to show that they’re vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test if they come into contact with a state employee, under a new executive order signed by the governor.

The expansive order, which goes into effect Monday, comes as Hawaii continues to grapple with an alarming surge in COVID cases that’s threatening to overwhelm the health care system.

Details on how exactly visitors to state facilities would provide proof of vaccination or tests weren’t immediately released. Hawaii News Now was seeking additional comment from state departments.

The governor’s order does exclude some facilities from the rule, including airports, beach parks, correctional facilities and state housing projects.

Students “while attending DOE public or charter schools” were also specifically excluded.

But schools, libraries and indoor recreational areas were not excluded in the order, which was announced Thursday afternoon via a news release.

The order defines a visitor as anyone 12 and up, and so eligible to be vaccinated.

Gov. David Ige previously required vaccinations or weekly testing for all state employees and all counties have similar rules. Also as part of his executive order, he extended his vaccinate-or-test rules for any contractors who are entering, working or providing services in any state facility.

Companies that employ state contractors will need to attest their employees are vaccinated.

Those workers who aren’t vaccinated will need to test negative for COVID weekly.

The state’s rules for visitors to its properties come as Oahu and Maui prepare to launch so-called “vaccine pass” programs for restaurants, bars, gyms and other entertainment venues.

Safe Access Oahu goes into effect Monday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.