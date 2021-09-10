Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii sees 7 new COVID deaths; 60 fatalities reported in last 2 weeks alone
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A heist of more than 1,500 pounds of fruit is sparking a search for seven suspects on Hawaii...
Hawaii Island police search for 7 suspects accused of stealing up to $6,000 worth of fruit
HNN File
Despite declining COVID case counts, state leaders aren’t convinced the worst is behind us

Latest News

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, a U.S. flag is stuck into the etched name of...
Remembering 9/11: 20 years later, memory of attacks are still raw ― and heartbreaking
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 747 new COVID infections, 8 more deaths
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday